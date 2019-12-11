Possible wintry mix by Sunday?

Clear

Amarillo

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
21 mph S
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable cloudiness and windy. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
36°F Variable cloudiness and windy. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Dumas

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
30°F Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Wednesday Morning

A mostly sunny sky, along with breezy southwesterly winds of 15 to 25 mph, will promote milder weather this afternoon with highs around 60. Tomorrow looks nice, without the wind, and temperatures warming close to 60.  The same can be said for Friday and Saturday with highs in the low to mid 60’s, followed by the much colder 30’s and 40’s on Sunday.  Monday very possibly could stay close to freezing with a daytime blend of 30’s.

Regarding precipitation…dry weather is expected through Saturday.  Sunday and Monday, however, might witness a wintry mix of snow and rain, mainly across our northern counties.  Of course, stay up with the latest forecast as we move closer to this weekend!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

