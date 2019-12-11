Possible wintry mix by Sunday?

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Wednesday Morning

A mostly sunny sky, along with breezy southwesterly winds of 15 to 25 mph, will promote milder weather this afternoon with highs around 60. Tomorrow looks nice, without the wind, and temperatures warming close to 60. The same can be said for Friday and Saturday with highs in the low to mid 60’s, followed by the much colder 30’s and 40’s on Sunday. Monday very possibly could stay close to freezing with a daytime blend of 30’s.

Regarding precipitation…dry weather is expected through Saturday. Sunday and Monday, however, might witness a wintry mix of snow and rain, mainly across our northern counties. Of course, stay up with the latest forecast as we move closer to this weekend!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris