Possible Weekend Rain

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Thursday afternoon,

A weak cold front is drifting south across the Panhandles with brisk northerly winds of 15 to 25 mph. No rain or snow is expected, and temperatures should moderate back into the low to mid 60’s this afternoon.

Tomorrow will continue mostly sunny with highs in the 60’s, while Saturday and Sunday could top out in the low to mid 70’s. The only negative will be breezy to windy conditions for each day. An elevated wildfire threat may occur on Saturday, followed by the possibility of scattered showers on Sunday. No severe weather is expected, but a few rumbles of thunder might be heard, primarily across our eastern counties.

Early springtime warmth looks to continue on Monday and Tuesday with sunshine, and temperatures back in the 70’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris