Possible Weekend Rain

Clear

Amarillo

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F A clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Mainly clear. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
15 mph NNW
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 33F. ENE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
33°F A clear sky. Low 33F. ENE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Thursday afternoon,

A weak cold front is drifting south across the Panhandles with brisk northerly winds of 15 to 25 mph.  No rain or snow is expected, and temperatures should moderate back into the low to mid 60’s this afternoon.

Tomorrow will continue mostly sunny with highs in the 60’s, while Saturday and Sunday could top out in the low to mid 70’s.  The only negative will be breezy to windy conditions for each day.  An elevated wildfire threat may occur on Saturday, followed by the possibility of scattered showers on Sunday.  No severe weather is expected, but a few rumbles of thunder might be heard, primarily across our eastern counties.

Early springtime warmth looks to continue on Monday and Tuesday with sunshine, and temperatures back in the 70’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

