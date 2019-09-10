Possible storms and muggy heat

Forecast

Mostly Cloudy / Windy

Amarillo

74°F Mostly Cloudy / Windy Feels like 74°
Wind
21 mph S
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
64°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Dumas

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
64°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Hereford

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
63°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Dalhart

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
63°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair / Windy

Perryton

77°F Fair / Windy Feels like 79°
Wind
21 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
67°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Pampa

74°F Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
67°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Howdy folks and good Tuesday morning. It’s another mild start to the day, but the muggy weather hangs on with breezy winds and a partly cloudy sky above. A few storms have developed overnight in the eastern Texas Panhandle and will continue for a few hours after sunrise, while the rest of us stay dry. This afternoon, there is the potential for showers to pop up but on a hit-or-miss basis, as we top out in the 80s and low 90s.

Wednesday brings another shot at afternoon storms and breezy conditions but then Thursday a frontal boundary moving in from the north will help to increase the chance for rain, especially by the late evening hours. Those storms will linger on into Friday morning but this weekend is looking to be drier and a bit warmer.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

