Possible storms and muggy heat

Howdy folks and good Tuesday morning. It’s another mild start to the day, but the muggy weather hangs on with breezy winds and a partly cloudy sky above. A few storms have developed overnight in the eastern Texas Panhandle and will continue for a few hours after sunrise, while the rest of us stay dry. This afternoon, there is the potential for showers to pop up but on a hit-or-miss basis, as we top out in the 80s and low 90s.



Wednesday brings another shot at afternoon storms and breezy conditions but then Thursday a frontal boundary moving in from the north will help to increase the chance for rain, especially by the late evening hours. Those storms will linger on into Friday morning but this weekend is looking to be drier and a bit warmer.



Have a great Tuesday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin