Record warmth followed by rain this weekend

Another day of unseasonably warm weather is expected with temperatures soaring into the 80’s this afternoon. Amarillo could top out around 83, which would break the old record of 82, set back in 2007. The only negative will be dry westerly winds of 15 to 30 mph, promoting wildfire dangers across the region. Please stay cognizant of all wildfire concerns!

Tomorrow looks to turn slightly cooler with a blend of 60’s and 70’s, while Saturday could hover in the upper 50’s and low 60’s. The downward spiral in temperatures will continue on Sunday with a blend of blustery and chilly 40’s, followed by a return to the 50’s on Monday, and the 60’s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Also, as I have stated in previous forecasts, our medium-range models are still suggesting rain chances for Saturday evening and Sunday morning. At this point, the atmosphere looks to stay warm enough to keep the precipitation as rain…if not a few embedded thunderstorms. However, mid-November climatology would be more inclined toward a rain/snow mix. Please continue to stay tuned for updated forecasts.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris