Record warmth followed by rain this weekend

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

81°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
23 mph SW
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 42F. W winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
42°F Mostly clear. Low 42F. W winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
14 mph WSW
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 44F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Mainly clear skies. Low 44F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
15 mph SW
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. W winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. W winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. SE winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. SE winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. SW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. SW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Another day of unseasonably warm weather is expected with temperatures soaring into the 80’s this afternoon.  Amarillo could top out around 83, which would break the old record of 82, set back in 2007.  The only negative will be dry westerly winds of 15 to 30 mph, promoting wildfire dangers across the region.  Please stay cognizant of all wildfire concerns!   

Tomorrow looks to turn slightly cooler with a blend of 60’s and 70’s, while Saturday could hover in the upper 50’s and low 60’s.  The downward spiral in temperatures will continue on Sunday with a blend of blustery and chilly 40’s, followed by a return to the 50’s on Monday, and the 60’s by Tuesday and Wednesday. 

Also, as I have stated in previous forecasts, our medium-range models are still suggesting rain chances for Saturday evening and Sunday morning.  At this point, the atmosphere looks to stay warm enough to keep the precipitation as rain…if not a few embedded thunderstorms.  However, mid-November climatology would be more inclined toward a rain/snow mix.  Please continue to stay tuned for updated forecasts. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss