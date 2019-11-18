Possible rain and snow by midweek

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Monday afternoon,

Warmer weather returns for this afternoon with northerly winds of 5 to 15 mph, and temperatures moderating back into the 60’s and low 70’s. Tomorrow looks to continue nice (albeit a little breezy), with highs in the 70’s. Wednesday, however, starts a transition toward inclement weather. Temperatures should stay mild with the 60’s and 70’s, but upper-level energy drifting in from the southwest, could increase the chance for showers and embedded thunderstorms by Wednesday evening. Thursday may continue the downhill slide with a blend of 40’s and 50’s, along with additional rain showers. The rain may mix with snow by Thursday night into Friday morning.

The weather looks to improve by Friday afternoon, but it will be chilly with highs only in the 30’s and 40’s. Saturday and Sunday should warm back into the 50’s and 60’s respectively.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris