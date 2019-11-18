Possible rain and snow by midweek

Clear

Amarillo

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Mainly clear. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 39F. N winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Mostly clear. Low 39F. N winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

 Good Monday afternoon,

Warmer weather returns for this afternoon with northerly winds of 5 to 15 mph, and temperatures moderating back into the 60’s and low 70’s.  Tomorrow looks to continue nice (albeit a little breezy), with highs in the 70’s.  Wednesday, however, starts a transition toward inclement weather.  Temperatures should stay mild with the 60’s and 70’s, but upper-level energy drifting in from the southwest, could increase the chance for showers and embedded thunderstorms by Wednesday evening.  Thursday may continue the downhill slide with a blend of 40’s and 50’s, along with additional rain showers.  The rain may mix with snow by Thursday night into Friday morning.

The weather looks to improve by Friday afternoon, but it will be chilly with highs only in the 30’s and 40’s.  Saturday and Sunday should warm back into the 50’s and 60’s respectively.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

