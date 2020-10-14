Good Wednesday morning, we’ve had a cool start with lows in the 50’s mostly along with light to moderate winds out of the south/southwest. We’ll have a cold front push through later in our evening hours along with an upper level trough, pushing strong southwesterly winds ahead of it making possible elevated wildfire threats across the high plains as relative humidity stays dangerously low. Tomorrow morning lows will be in the 30’s, 40’s and 50’s along with a wind chill so jackets may be needed to get the day started, we’ll only warm up into the 60’s and low 70’s with breezy northern winds. Friday we’ll have a pleasant day with highs in the 60’s and 70’s again right before another windy and mild day with highs in the upper 80’s for Saturday ahead of another cold front. Sunday will be much cooler as that cold front pushes through with highs in the lower 60’s. We’ll have a freezing start for Monday morning but we’ll warm up into the seasonal 70’s. Have a great week!
Possible mid-week record heat
Amarillo58°F Clear Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 13 mph SW
- Humidity
- 23%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Clear with gusty winds developing late. Low 46F. S winds shifting to NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
- Wind
- 25 mph NE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dumas55°F Clear Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 18 mph SW
- Humidity
- 24%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Clear with gusty winds developing late. Low 41F. SW winds shifting to NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
- Wind
- 20 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Hereford49°F Clear Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 34%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Clear skies. Becoming windy late. Low near 45F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph, becoming NNE and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
- Wind
- 22 mph NW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dalhart51°F Clear Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 13 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 32%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Windy with clear skies. Low 42F. SSW winds shifting to NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
- Wind
- 26 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Perryton54°F Clear Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 14 mph SW
- Humidity
- 35%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Clear and windy. Low 43F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
- Wind
- 23 mph NE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Pampa62°F Clear Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 16 mph SW
- Humidity
- 20%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Clear with gusty winds developing late. Low 47F. NE winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
- Wind
- 24 mph NE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent