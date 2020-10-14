Possible mid-week record heat

Good Wednesday morning, we’ve had a cool start with lows in the 50’s mostly along with light to moderate winds out of the south/southwest. We’ll have a cold front push through later in our evening hours along with an upper level trough, pushing strong southwesterly winds ahead of it making possible elevated wildfire threats across the high plains as relative humidity stays dangerously low. Tomorrow morning lows will be in the 30’s, 40’s and 50’s along with a wind chill so jackets may be needed to get the day started, we’ll only warm up into the 60’s and low 70’s with breezy northern winds. Friday we’ll have a pleasant day with highs in the 60’s and 70’s again right before another windy and mild day with highs in the upper 80’s for Saturday ahead of another cold front. Sunday will be much cooler as that cold front pushes through with highs in the lower 60’s. We’ll have a freezing start for Monday morning but we’ll warm up into the seasonal 70’s. Have a great week!