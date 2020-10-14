Possible mid-week record heat

Clear

Amarillo

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
13 mph SW
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear with gusty winds developing late. Low 46F. S winds shifting to NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
46°F Clear with gusty winds developing late. Low 46F. S winds shifting to NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
25 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
18 mph SW
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear with gusty winds developing late. Low 41F. SW winds shifting to NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
41°F Clear with gusty winds developing late. Low 41F. SW winds shifting to NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
20 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

49°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Becoming windy late. Low near 45F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph, becoming NNE and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Becoming windy late. Low near 45F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph, becoming NNE and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
22 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
13 mph WSW
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with clear skies. Low 42F. SSW winds shifting to NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
42°F Windy with clear skies. Low 42F. SSW winds shifting to NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
26 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
14 mph SW
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear and windy. Low 43F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
43°F Clear and windy. Low 43F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
23 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
16 mph SW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear with gusty winds developing late. Low 47F. NE winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
47°F Clear with gusty winds developing late. Low 47F. NE winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
24 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Wednesday morning, we’ve had a cool start with lows in the 50’s mostly along with light to moderate winds out of the south/southwest. We’ll have a cold front push through later in our evening hours along with an upper level trough, pushing strong southwesterly winds ahead of it making possible elevated wildfire threats across the high plains as relative humidity stays dangerously low. Tomorrow morning lows will be in the 30’s, 40’s and 50’s along with a wind chill so jackets may be needed to get the day started, we’ll only warm up into the 60’s and low 70’s with breezy northern winds. Friday we’ll have a pleasant day with highs in the 60’s and 70’s again right before another windy and mild day with highs in the upper 80’s for Saturday ahead of another cold front. Sunday will be much cooler as that cold front pushes through with highs in the lower 60’s. We’ll have a freezing start for Monday morning but we’ll warm up into the seasonal 70’s. Have a great week!

