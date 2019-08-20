Possible midweek cool front…

Forecast

Fair

Amarillo

94°F Fair Feels like 92°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
71°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Dumas

97°F Fair Feels like 94°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
69°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Hereford

98°F Fair Feels like 96°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
69°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Dalhart

100°F Fair Feels like 96°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
66°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Perryton

94°F Fair Feels like 92°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
71°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Pampa

97°F Fair Feels like 94°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
72°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

AMARILLO, Tx (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Tuesday Afternoon,

Sunshine and southwesterly winds of 5 to 20 mph, will help temperatures soar back to around the century mark this afternoon.  Tomorrow should top out in the mid to upper 90’s, while Thursday through Sunday will be much more tolerable with highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

On the rainfall side of the equation, just one or two thunderstorms will be possible for today, followed by scattered storms tomorrow evening.  Hit or miss convection looks to be the norm from Thursday through this weekend.  If a thunderstorm is near your location, be aware of lightning, sudden strong downburst winds, and locally heavy downpours..

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

