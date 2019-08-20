Possible midweek cool front…

AMARILLO, Tx (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Tuesday Afternoon,

Sunshine and southwesterly winds of 5 to 20 mph, will help temperatures soar back to around the century mark this afternoon. Tomorrow should top out in the mid to upper 90’s, while Thursday through Sunday will be much more tolerable with highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

On the rainfall side of the equation, just one or two thunderstorms will be possible for today, followed by scattered storms tomorrow evening. Hit or miss convection looks to be the norm from Thursday through this weekend. If a thunderstorm is near your location, be aware of lightning, sudden strong downburst winds, and locally heavy downpours..

Chief Meteorologist John Harris