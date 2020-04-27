Unseasonably warm weather with just a hint of rain

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. ENE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.

59°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. ENE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

52°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. ENE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.

56°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. ENE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.

Good Monday afternoon,

Another nice day is on tap for the area, without overall windy conditions. Under a mostly sunny sky, with northerly winds of 5 to 20 mph, temperatures should warm back into the upper 70’s and low 80’s for this afternoon. Also, there is a slight chance of a couple of thunderstorms developing across our southeast counties this evening. If the storms fire, they could pulse strong to marginally severe with hail, high winds, and brief heavy downpours.

Tomorrow looks to be quiet and nice, with the mid to upper 80’s, while Wednesday could turn slightly cooler with a blend of 70’s and low 80’s.

Thursday might heat up close to 90, while Friday (May 1), could be blistering hot, with highs in the 90’s to around 100. Cooler weather looks to return for Saturday and Sunday with a mix of upper 70’s and 80’s.

Lastly, a slim chance of a storm might be seen on Thursday, while scattered thunderstorms could light up the area over the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris