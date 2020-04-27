Unseasonably warm weather with just a hint of rain

Clear

Amarillo

84°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. ENE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
56°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. ENE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

83°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

85°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

83°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

83°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Mainly clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

85°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. ENE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. ENE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Monday afternoon,

Another nice day is on tap for the area, without overall windy conditions.  Under a mostly sunny sky, with northerly winds of 5 to 20 mph, temperatures should warm back into the upper 70’s and low 80’s for this afternoon.  Also, there is a slight chance of a couple of thunderstorms developing across our southeast counties this evening.  If the storms fire, they could pulse strong to marginally severe with hail, high winds, and brief heavy downpours.

Tomorrow looks to be quiet and nice, with the mid to upper 80’s, while Wednesday could turn slightly cooler with a blend of 70’s and low 80’s.

Thursday might heat up close to 90, while Friday (May 1), could be blistering hot, with highs in the 90’s to around 100.  Cooler weather looks to return for Saturday and Sunday with a mix of upper 70’s and 80’s.

Lastly, a slim chance of a storm might be seen on Thursday, while scattered thunderstorms could light up the area over the weekend.  

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

