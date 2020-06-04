Severe Weather Tools

Weather Blog: Tracking springtime storms and summertime heat

Forecast

Few Clouds

Amarillo

86°F Few Clouds Feels like 86°
Wind
29 mph SE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, becoming clear after midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
66°F Isolated thunderstorms early, becoming clear after midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

100°F Clear Feels like 100°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
13%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

85°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy...scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
64°F Windy...scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Dalhart

95°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 95°
Wind
18 mph NE
Humidity
13%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
62°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
64°F Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

95°F Clear Feels like 95°
Wind
33 mph SSW
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Windy with scattered thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
22 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Scattered thunderstorms look to develop across our area this afternoon, exiting the Panhandles after 10 pm.  Some of the storms that develop could pulse strong to marginally severe with pockets of hail, heavy rain, and sudden downburst winds.  Please stay weather aware if a storm is near your location.  Widely scattered, non-severe thunderstorms might return tomorrow afternoon across our central and northern counties.

While we are hoping for the rain later today, temperatures are still expected to heat back into the 90’s this afternoon.  Tomorrow through Monday looks to stay blistering hot with a blend of mid to upper 90’s, if not a few low 100’s.  Tuesday and Wednesday may see highs falling back into the 80’s and low 90’s.

Lastly, tropical storm (hurricane), Cristobal could come a shore somewhere between New Orleans and Houston by early Monday morning.  Movement looks to be north, and then northeast, away from Texas.  As of this writing, no impacts are expected for our area.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

A live blog with watches and warnings, photos, and video is below:

5:19 PM:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the following areas:

5:15 PM:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the following areas:

5:09 PM:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the following areas:

3:39 PM:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the following areas:

3:45 PM:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the following areas:

