Weather Blog: Tracking springtime storms and summertime heat

Windy with scattered thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.

Windy...scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Partly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.

Isolated thunderstorms early, becoming clear after midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Scattered thunderstorms look to develop across our area this afternoon, exiting the Panhandles after 10 pm. Some of the storms that develop could pulse strong to marginally severe with pockets of hail, heavy rain, and sudden downburst winds. Please stay weather aware if a storm is near your location. Widely scattered, non-severe thunderstorms might return tomorrow afternoon across our central and northern counties.

While we are hoping for the rain later today, temperatures are still expected to heat back into the 90’s this afternoon. Tomorrow through Monday looks to stay blistering hot with a blend of mid to upper 90’s, if not a few low 100’s. Tuesday and Wednesday may see highs falling back into the 80’s and low 90’s.

Lastly, tropical storm (hurricane), Cristobal could come a shore somewhere between New Orleans and Houston by early Monday morning. Movement looks to be north, and then northeast, away from Texas. As of this writing, no impacts are expected for our area.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

A live blog with watches and warnings, photos, and video is below:

