Much nicer weather on tap

Forecast

Clear

Amarillo

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph, becoming SW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Mainly clear. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph, becoming SW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Clear

Dumas

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Tonight

Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear

Hereford

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 25F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F A clear sky. Low around 25F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear

Dalhart

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear

Perryton

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 27F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Mostly clear. Low 27F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Clear

Pampa

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Good Thursday afternoon,

Another sunny day is on tap with variable winds of 5 to 20 mph, and temperatures warming into the 50’s and low 60’s for this afternoon.  Tomorrow will offer the same type of weather with the low to mid 60’s, while Saturday (leap day), could see highs in the pleasant low 70’s.  Sunday (March 1), will continue nice with a breezy blend of 70’s, followed by the 60’s and low 70’s on Monday.  Tuesday (Election Day), may turn cooler with a mix of 50’s and low 60’s.

Regarding any moisture…dry weather will continue through Sunday.  A slight chance of rain could be seen by Monday night and Tuesday, along with hearing a few rumbles of thunder.  At this juncture, no snow is in the forecast through midweek.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

