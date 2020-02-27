Much nicer weather on tap

Good Thursday afternoon,

Another sunny day is on tap with variable winds of 5 to 20 mph, and temperatures warming into the 50’s and low 60’s for this afternoon. Tomorrow will offer the same type of weather with the low to mid 60’s, while Saturday (leap day), could see highs in the pleasant low 70’s. Sunday (March 1), will continue nice with a breezy blend of 70’s, followed by the 60’s and low 70’s on Monday. Tuesday (Election Day), may turn cooler with a mix of 50’s and low 60’s.

Regarding any moisture…dry weather will continue through Sunday. A slight chance of rain could be seen by Monday night and Tuesday, along with hearing a few rumbles of thunder. At this juncture, no snow is in the forecast through midweek.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris