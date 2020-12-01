The weather from November to December!

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with increasing clouds. Low 29F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
29°F Windy with increasing clouds. Low 29F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
25 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
21 mph N
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy and windy late. Low 27F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
27°F Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy and windy late. Low 27F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
23 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
22 mph NNE
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with increasing clouds. Low 28F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
28°F Windy with increasing clouds. Low 28F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
22 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
31 mph N
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with snow showers after midnight. Low 28F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
28°F Windy with snow showers after midnight. Low 28F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
25 mph N
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
16 mph NE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Becoming windy with snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
29°F Becoming windy with snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph N
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.
29°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
23 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Today will start out cold with morning lows in the 20’s.  As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected, with a cold front slipping in from the north.  Winds will be variable at 5 to 20 mph, with temperatures on a wide range.  Our northern counties may struggle to see 50, while our southern counties could reach into the low 60’s.  Elsewhere, including for Amarillo, should top out in the middle 50’s.  No rain or snow is expected initially with this boundary. 

By tomorrow and Thursday, however, much colder air settles in across the region with the possibility of scattered snow flurries.  Not every location will see snow, but our north and eastern counties look to be most favored for at least a dusting.  A few flurries might fall over Amarillo, but again, very light in nature.  Our temperatures for tomorrow could struggle to reach 40, while Thursday looks to hover in the chilly mid to upper 30’s. 

Sunshine and moderating warmth returns on Friday with the 40’s and low 50’s, while Saturday and Sunday should reach into the upper 50’s and low 60’s. 

Our next chance for colder weather, and wintry precipitation could be on Monday. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss