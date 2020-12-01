The weather from November to December!

Partly cloudy this evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.

Today will start out cold with morning lows in the 20’s. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected, with a cold front slipping in from the north. Winds will be variable at 5 to 20 mph, with temperatures on a wide range. Our northern counties may struggle to see 50, while our southern counties could reach into the low 60’s. Elsewhere, including for Amarillo, should top out in the middle 50’s. No rain or snow is expected initially with this boundary.

By tomorrow and Thursday, however, much colder air settles in across the region with the possibility of scattered snow flurries. Not every location will see snow, but our north and eastern counties look to be most favored for at least a dusting. A few flurries might fall over Amarillo, but again, very light in nature. Our temperatures for tomorrow could struggle to reach 40, while Thursday looks to hover in the chilly mid to upper 30’s.

Sunshine and moderating warmth returns on Friday with the 40’s and low 50’s, while Saturday and Sunday should reach into the upper 50’s and low 60’s.

Our next chance for colder weather, and wintry precipitation could be on Monday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris.