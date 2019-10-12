Pleasant October weekend weather

Clear

Amarillo

31°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
42°F A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

34°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

33°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

31°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
12 mph SW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

33°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

38°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
14 mph SW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

We may start out around the freezing mark of 32, before kicking off a nice weekend.  This afternoon looks to be sunny and breezy with southwesterly winds of 15 to 25 mph.  Temperatures will respond, warming into the 60’s and low 70’s.  Tomorrow should be a beautiful day with light winds and highs close to 80.  Monday (Columbus Day), will continue in the low to mid 80’s, while Tuesday and Wednesday look to ease back into the 70’s.

No precipitation is expected over this next week.

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

