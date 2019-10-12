Pleasant October weekend weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

We may start out around the freezing mark of 32, before kicking off a nice weekend. This afternoon looks to be sunny and breezy with southwesterly winds of 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming into the 60’s and low 70’s. Tomorrow should be a beautiful day with light winds and highs close to 80. Monday (Columbus Day), will continue in the low to mid 80’s, while Tuesday and Wednesday look to ease back into the 70’s.

No precipitation is expected over this next week.

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris