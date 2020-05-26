Beautiful May weather with hit or miss t’showers

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

79°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Hereford

82°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 82°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Some clouds. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Dalhart

79°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 79°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

80°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
18 mph NNW
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 53F. E winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
53°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 53F. E winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Wind
16 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

80°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Tuesday afternoon,

Any hit or miss showers from early this morning, will give way to a clearing sky this afternoon.  Temperatures should continue pleasant, albeit a little muggy, with a mix of 70’s.  Tomorrow through Friday looks to stay nice with afternoon highs trading off between the 70’s and low 80’s.  Much warmer weather may return for the upcoming weekend.

Regarding rain chances, as of this writing, our latest model runs are now backing off of multiple days of thundershowers.  Instead, Thursday may be the only day that offers any hope for precipitation.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss