Beautiful May weather with hit or miss t’showers

Good Tuesday afternoon,

Any hit or miss showers from early this morning, will give way to a clearing sky this afternoon. Temperatures should continue pleasant, albeit a little muggy, with a mix of 70’s. Tomorrow through Friday looks to stay nice with afternoon highs trading off between the 70’s and low 80’s. Much warmer weather may return for the upcoming weekend.

Regarding rain chances, as of this writing, our latest model runs are now backing off of multiple days of thundershowers. Instead, Thursday may be the only day that offers any hope for precipitation.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris