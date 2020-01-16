Our wintry weather with freezing rain and sleet continues

A mix of wintry precipation will become lighter and intermittent late. Low 26F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Thursday afternoon,

Cold air at the surface, and warmer air aloft will allow for overrunning precipitation to fall as a mixture of freezing rain, sleet, and rain. The probability is upwards of 90%, with our central and eastern counties being favored locations. Light ice accumulations could be seen as temperatures hover close to 32. This creates a dangerous coating of ice on roadways, sidewalks, driveways, trees, and power lines. Please use extreme caution if encountering freezing rain while traveling. Slow way down, and allow a lot of extra distance between you and the vehicle ahead.

Tomorrow morning will see the majority of the precipitation moving from our eastern counties into Western Oklahoma. In its wake, a clearing sky is expected during the afternoon with increasing southwesterly winds of 15 to 30 mph. The downslope component of these breezes should warm temperatures back into the 50’s and low 60’s. Northerly winds will return for the weekend with the cooler 40’s and low 50’s in place.

No additional rain or snow is expected over the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris