Our wintry weather with freezing rain and sleet continues

Overcast

Amarillo

28°F Overcast Feels like 21°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with freezing rain expected...becoming light. Low 27F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
27°F Cloudy with freezing rain expected...becoming light. Low 27F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Dumas

29°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 29°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of mixed winter precipitation. Low 24F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.
24°F Periods of mixed winter precipitation. Low 24F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

32°F Overcast Feels like 26°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Expect periods of freezing rain. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
28°F Expect periods of freezing rain. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dalhart

32°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipation will become lighter and intermittent late. Low 26F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.
26°F A mix of wintry precipation will become lighter and intermittent late. Low 26F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

26°F Overcast Feels like 17°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Expect periods of freezing rain...becoming light overnight. Some icing possible. Low 24F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
24°F Expect periods of freezing rain...becoming light overnight. Some icing possible. Low 24F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

28°F Overcast Feels like 20°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with freezing rain expected. Some icing possible. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
26°F Cloudy with freezing rain expected. Some icing possible. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Thursday afternoon,

Cold air at the surface, and warmer air aloft will allow for overrunning precipitation to fall as a mixture of freezing rain, sleet, and rain.  The probability is upwards of 90%, with our central and eastern counties being favored locations.  Light ice accumulations could be seen as temperatures hover close to 32.  This creates a dangerous coating of ice on roadways, sidewalks, driveways, trees, and power lines.  Please use extreme caution if encountering freezing rain while traveling.  Slow way down, and allow a lot of extra distance between you and the vehicle ahead.

Tomorrow morning will see the majority of the precipitation moving from our eastern counties into Western Oklahoma.  In its wake, a clearing sky is expected during the afternoon with increasing southwesterly winds of 15 to 30 mph.  The downslope component of these breezes should warm temperatures back into the 50’s and low 60’s.  Northerly winds will return for the weekend with the cooler 40’s and low 50’s in place.

No additional rain or snow is expected over the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

