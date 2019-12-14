Our weekend weather outlook

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

One more mild day is on tap before much colder conditions arrive for tomorrow and Monday. This afternoon will see a mixture of sunshine and clouds, along with breezy southerly winds of 15 to 30 mph. Temperatures should respond, warming back into the 50’s and low 60’s. Tomorrow, however, looks to turn blustery and cooler with northerly winds of 15 to 25 mph. The 50’s and 60’s will be replaced by the 30’s and 40’s. Monday continues to chill with morning lows around 20, and highs only in the 30’s. In a nutshell, winter coats and layered clothing will be in fashion by Sunday night and Monday. Lastly, a modest warming trend should commence for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Regarding precipitation…it now appears, depending on which model guidance verifies, that light snow could move across our northern counties starting on Sunday evening…lasting through Monday morning. The snow may mix with, or change over to light rain farther south. At this juncture, any snow totals look to stay on the light side, ranging from trace amounts to 1 inches. The favored areas should stay north of the Canadian River. The weather will improve by Monday afternoon.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris