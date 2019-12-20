Our first weekend of winter

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Friday afternoon,

Even though it is sunny, brisk north winds of 15 to 25 mph, makes the air feel chilly. Actual temperatures are running close to 50 for this afternoon. The northerly breezes should relax this evening. Tomorrow (for our first day winter), should turn out to be much nicer with light westerly winds, and a mix of upper 50’s and low to mid 60’s. Sunday and Monday look to continue very pleasant with a blend of 60’s, if not a few low 70’s. The only negative will be dry westerly breezes, and possible elevated wildfire concerns.

Now onto Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. As of this writing, it appears that Christmas Eve (Tuesday), will be mostly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of rain. Temperatures should top out close to 60. Christmas Day, on the other hand, may turnout to be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the middle 50’s. Additional precipitation might occur later in the week.

In the end, stay up with the latest forecast, as we move closer to the holidays.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris