Our first weekend of winter

Clear

Amarillo

49°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
21 mph N
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F A clear sky. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with mainly clear skies. Low 23F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
23°F Windy with mainly clear skies. Low 23F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
22 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
25 mph N
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
22°F Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
20 mph N
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
20°F Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

49°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
21°F A clear sky. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

49°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
25°F Mostly clear. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Friday afternoon,

Even though it is sunny, brisk north winds of 15 to 25 mph, makes the air feel chilly. Actual temperatures are running close to 50 for this afternoon. The northerly breezes should relax this evening.  Tomorrow (for our first day winter), should turn out to be much nicer with light westerly winds, and a mix of upper 50’s and low to mid 60’s.  Sunday and Monday look to continue very pleasant with a blend of 60’s, if not a few low 70’s.  The only negative will be dry westerly breezes, and possible elevated wildfire concerns.

Now onto Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.  As of this writing, it appears that Christmas Eve (Tuesday), will be mostly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of rain.  Temperatures should top out close to 60.  Christmas Day, on the other hand, may turnout to be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the middle 50’s.  Additional precipitation might occur later in the week.   

In the end, stay up with the latest forecast, as we move closer to the holidays.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

