Our first weekend of winter, plus Christmas weather update

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

Today, as we ring in the winter season, will start out clear and cold with morning lows in the 20’s. As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with light westerly winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures should respond, warming nicely into a range of upper 50’s to mid 60’s for this afternoon. Tomorrow and Monday look to continue with very pleasant weather with a blend of 60’s, if not a few low 70’s. The only negative will be dry westerly breezes, and possible elevated wildfire concerns.

Now onto Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. As of this writing, it appears that Christmas Eve (Tuesday), will be mostly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of rain. Temperatures should top out close to 60. Christmas Day, on the other hand, may turnout to be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the middle 50’s. Additional precipitation might occur later in the week.

In the end, stay up with the latest forecast, as we move closer to the holidays.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris