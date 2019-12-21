Our first weekend of winter, plus Christmas weather update

Forecast

Clear

Amarillo

25°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

21°F Clear Feels like 12°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F A clear sky. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

19°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
24°F Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

21°F Clear Feels like 12°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

22°F Clear Feels like 14°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

28°F Clear Feels like 20°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

Today, as we ring in the winter season, will start out clear and cold with morning lows in the 20’s.  As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with light westerly winds of 5 to 15 mph.  Temperatures should respond, warming nicely into a range of upper 50’s to mid 60’s for this afternoon.  Tomorrow and Monday look to continue with very pleasant weather with a blend of 60’s, if not a few low 70’s.  The only negative will be dry westerly breezes, and possible elevated wildfire concerns.

Now onto Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.  As of this writing, it appears that Christmas Eve (Tuesday), will be mostly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of rain.  Temperatures should top out close to 60.  Christmas Day, on the other hand, may turnout to be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the middle 50’s.  Additional precipitation might occur later in the week. 

In the end, stay up with the latest forecast, as we move closer to the holidays.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

