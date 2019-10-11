Our first freeze is in the books, now onto the weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

Bundle up in layers if you’re out and about early this morning. A second surge of cold Polar air is settling south across the area, dropping temperatures into the 20’s and low 30’s around daybreak. This first freeze for many of our locations should last through mid-morning, before numbers start to rebound into the 40’s by noon. This afternoon will be sunny but cool with highs mainly in the 50’s. Tomorrow morning could start out around the freezing mark of 32, followed by pleasant weather later in the day with a blend of 60’s and low 70’s. Sunday should warm into the upper 70’s, while Monday (Columbus Day), could reach back into the low 80’s. The seasonal 70’s look to return for the remainder of the week.

Precipitation-wise, as of this writing, no rain is expected over the next 7 days.

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris