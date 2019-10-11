Our first freeze is in the books, now onto the weekend

Clear

Amarillo

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
32°F Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F A clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 33F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Mostly clear. Low 33F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
34°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

Bundle up in layers if you’re out and about early this morning.  A second surge of cold Polar air is settling south across the area, dropping temperatures into the 20’s and low 30’s around daybreak.  This first freeze for many of our locations should last through mid-morning, before numbers start to rebound into the 40’s by noon.  This afternoon will be sunny but cool with highs mainly in the 50’s.  Tomorrow morning could start out around the freezing mark of 32, followed by pleasant weather later in the day with a blend of 60’s and low 70’s.  Sunday should warm into the upper 70’s, while Monday (Columbus Day), could reach back into the low 80’s.  The seasonal 70’s look to return for the remainder of the week.

Precipitation-wise, as of this writing, no rain is expected over the next 7 days.

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

