Typical August heat, and widely scattered thunderstorms

Clear

Amarillo

91°F Clear Feels like 91°
21 mph SSE
25%
Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy during the evening with a few showers after midnight. Low 66F. SSE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
22 mph SSE
30%
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

91°F Clear Feels like 91°
14 mph SE
22%
Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
12 mph SSE
40%
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

96°F Clear Feels like 96°
17 mph S
19%
Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy during the evening with a few showers after midnight. Low 66F. SSE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
20 mph SSE
30%
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

94°F Clear Feels like 94°
14 mph S
21%
Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
14 mph SE
40%
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

91°F Clear Feels like 91°
13 mph SSE
24%
Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
17 mph SSE
20%
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

92°F Clear Feels like 92°
13 mph S
22%
Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
18 mph SSE
20%
Waxing Crescent


Hello everyone, 

Very similar to yesterday, north to northwesterly flow aloft could steer a few thunderstorms into the area this evening.  The storms look to be widely scattered, so not all locations will see precipitation.  Any storm that forms could pulse strong to marginally severe with sudden downburst winds, increased lightning, heavy rain, and pockets of hail.  As always, if a thunderstorm is near your location, seek shelter until it passes by. 

Additional hit or miss storms will be possible for tomorrow, but then become few and far between for the upcoming weekend. 

Regarding temperatures – today will see highs in the mid 90’s.  The mid to upper 90’s look to be commonplace for tomorrow through Sunday. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

