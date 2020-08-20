Typical August heat, and widely scattered thunderstorms

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.

Hello everyone,

Very similar to yesterday, north to northwesterly flow aloft could steer a few thunderstorms into the area this evening. The storms look to be widely scattered, so not all locations will see precipitation. Any storm that forms could pulse strong to marginally severe with sudden downburst winds, increased lightning, heavy rain, and pockets of hail. As always, if a thunderstorm is near your location, seek shelter until it passes by.

Additional hit or miss storms will be possible for tomorrow, but then become few and far between for the upcoming weekend.

Regarding temperatures – today will see highs in the mid 90’s. The mid to upper 90’s look to be commonplace for tomorrow through Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris