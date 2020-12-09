One more nice day before possible rain and snow

Good morning folks. Make sure to enjoy today because the weather gets cooler tomorrow with even colder conditions to follow. From a chilly start, we’ll look for a sunny and warm day, with highs in the 60s and 70s and winds generally from the west.



Tomorrow, an upper-level low moves over us, providing some lift for spotty rain showers as a cold front arrives at the surface. Thursday’s highs will range from the 50s to the 70s as clouds increase in coverage.



Friday gets colder as we only heat up to the 30s and 40s with rain and snow coming in as well. Precipitation looks to be pretty light with low accumulations of snow for our northern counties mainly. All this moves out Saturday morning.



The rest of the weekend, we’ll have a slow warm up back to average conditions.



Have a wonderful day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin