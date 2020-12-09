One more nice day before possible rain and snow

Clear

Amarillo

38°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

34°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

27°F Clear Feels like 18°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

33°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F A clear sky. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

28°F Clear Feels like 20°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
28°F A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

36°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good morning folks. Make sure to enjoy today because the weather gets cooler tomorrow with even colder conditions to follow. From a chilly start, we’ll look for a sunny and warm day, with highs in the 60s and 70s and winds generally from the west.

Tomorrow, an upper-level low moves over us, providing some lift for spotty rain showers as a cold front arrives at the surface. Thursday’s highs will range from the 50s to the 70s as clouds increase in coverage.

Friday gets colder as we only heat up to the 30s and 40s with rain and snow coming in as well. Precipitation looks to be pretty light with low accumulations of snow for our northern counties mainly. All this moves out Saturday morning.

The rest of the weekend, we’ll have a slow warm up back to average conditions.

Have a wonderful day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

