Strong cold front arrives late tonight

Clear

Amarillo

81°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
18 mph WSW
Humidity
11%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear early then partly cloudy and windy after midnight. Low near 30F. S winds shifting to N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
30°F Clear early then partly cloudy and windy after midnight. Low near 30F. S winds shifting to N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
24 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
17 mph NE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. ESE winds shifting to NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
27°F Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. ESE winds shifting to NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
23 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

82°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
16 mph W
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Becoming windy late. Low 31F. SW winds shifting to NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
31°F Mostly clear. Becoming windy late. Low 31F. SW winds shifting to NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
24 mph ENE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy. Low 29F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
29°F Partly cloudy and windy. Low 29F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
26 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy and becoming cloudy late. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
28°F Windy and becoming cloudy late. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
18 mph NE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
30°F Mostly clear early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
23 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Hello everyone,

Nice weather continues for today with southwesterly winds of 5 to 20 mph.  Temperatures should easily warm back into the upper 70’s and low 80’s this afternoon.  Tomorrow, however, will turn blustery and much cooler.  With a cold front plowing through late tonight, temperatures look to moderate only into the 50’s and low 60’s.  As the airmass saturates behind the front, sprinkles and a few rain showers could occur early in the morning.  A clearing sky should be seen later in the day.  In the end, coats and sweaters will come in handy for tomorrow.

Saturday will see temperatures warming back into the 60’s and low 70’s, while Sunday looks nice with highs in the 70’s.  The low to mid 80’s should return by Monday and Tuesday.  Additional showers and a few thunderstorms might skirt across our southern counties on Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

