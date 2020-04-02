Strong cold front arrives late tonight

Hello everyone,

Nice weather continues for today with southwesterly winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures should easily warm back into the upper 70’s and low 80’s this afternoon. Tomorrow, however, will turn blustery and much cooler. With a cold front plowing through late tonight, temperatures look to moderate only into the 50’s and low 60’s. As the airmass saturates behind the front, sprinkles and a few rain showers could occur early in the morning. A clearing sky should be seen later in the day. In the end, coats and sweaters will come in handy for tomorrow.

Saturday will see temperatures warming back into the 60’s and low 70’s, while Sunday looks nice with highs in the 70’s. The low to mid 80’s should return by Monday and Tuesday. Additional showers and a few thunderstorms might skirt across our southern counties on Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris