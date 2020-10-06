Dry weather and above normal temperatures

Greetings,

Dry weather and unseasonably warm temperatures will continue to be the norm through the rest of this week. Today should see sunshine and light northeasterly winds, with a blend of upper 80’s and low 90’s. Tomorrow through Saturday could follow suit with dry winds, and highs close to 90. In fact, a few record highs may be in jeopardy from time to time. Temperatures look to ease back into the low 80’s by Sunday.

Speaking of Sunday, our medium range models are suggesting that a slight chance of rain may develop during the evening hours – lasting into Monday morning. We’ll see! Otherwise, no precipitation is expected for the foreseeable future.

Lastly, until the weather patterns change to support enhanced moisture, i.e., rain and thunderstorms, the wildfire threat will creep back into the forecast for many locations. Please stay very cognizant about all wildfire concerns!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris