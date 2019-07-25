Northwest flow thunderstorms…

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

Today will be a typically hot July day with breezy southerly winds of 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures should top out around 90 for most locations. Tomorrow through Sunday look to continue with this same theme with highs in the low to mid 90’s. Slightly cooler weather may work in for Monday as a cold front nudges south into the area. The upper 80’s could return for a brief engagement.

On the rain side of the equation, northwest flow aloft may allow for a few storms to drift into our northwest counties tonight and tomorrow tonight. Additional thunderstorms look to be possible late Sunday night and Monday. Severe weather is not anticipated, but as always, be aware of lightning, sudden downburst winds, and locally heavy rain.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris