Northwest flow thunderstorms for some

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hi everyone,

The pleasant weather from this morning is giving way to typical warmth this afternoon with highs back in the upper 80’s to around 90. Tomorrow through Sunday should see about the same type of weather, albeit a little breezy, with highs in the low to mid 90’s.

Rainfall-wise, a few thunderstorms may drift into our far west and northwest counties each evening, but dissipate before they make it too much farther to the southeast. The only exception might be if energy aloft keeps them going later into the night. Additional storms may return for late Sunday night and Monday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris