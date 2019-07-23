Normal July warmth continues

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —

Hello everyone,

Another nice afternoon is on tap, as a partly sunny sky prevails with light easterly winds, and high temperatures hovering in the low to mid 80’s. The upper 80’s look to return for tomorrow, followed by a mix of upper 80’s and low 90’s from Thursday through Sunday.

Rainfall-wise, a few nightly thunderstorms may return by the end of the week, as weak northwest flow sets up over the area. Our west and northwest counties will have the best chance of storms. For Amarillo, only 20% or less.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris