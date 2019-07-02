Nightly rounds of thunderstorms

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mostly Cloudy / Windy

Amarillo

88°F Mostly Cloudy / Windy Feels like 86°
Wind
21 mph SSW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
65°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Dumas

85°F Fair Feels like 84°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
63°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair / Windy

Hereford

87°F Fair / Windy Feels like 86°
Wind
23 mph S
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
64°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

Dalhart

89°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 88°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated Thunderstorms
62°F Isolated Thunderstorms
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Perryton

84°F Fair Feels like 85°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
65°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

Pampa

87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clouds Early/Clearing Late
67°F Clouds Early/Clearing Late
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —


Hello everyone,

Scattered thunderstorms look to spread eastward across the combined Panhandles, moving in from Eastern New Mexico this evening.  All activity should dissipate my midnight.  Additional isolated storms could drift into the area tomorrow (Independence Day), and Friday.  This convection looks to be widely separated, and will probably only effect our western counties.  In other words, as it appears at this time, tomorrow looks to be fine for all outdoor activities, including most firework’s displays tomorrow night.  Any thunderstorm that forms will produce sudden gusty winds, brief heavy rain, and lightning.  Saturday and Sunday may see an uptick in storms, while early next week should see a lull.

Temperature-wise, typically hot early July conditions look to continue with highs in the low to mid 90’s through this weekend.  Amarillo and Canyon should top out around 95 for the Fourth of July.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

