Nice weekend weather; maybe one or two thunderstorms

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

41°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

37°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

35°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Dalhart

37°F Few Clouds Feels like 32°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

42°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 42°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

40°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

AMARILLO, Tx (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

Today will start out chilly with lows in the upper 30’s and low 40’s around daybreak.  As the day unfolds, a partly sunny sky is expected with light winds of 5 to 15 mph.  Temperatures should respond, warming back into a range of upper 60’s to mid-70’s for this afternoon.

Tomorrow will continue to warm with breezy southerly winds of 10 to 25 mph, and highs in the upper 70’s and low 80’s.  Monday could top out close to 90, while Tuesday through Wednesday should hover in the low to mid-80’s.

Regarding precipitation – a slight chance of isolated northwest flow thunderstorms will be possible for today and tomorrow.  Additional hit or miss storms could occur from time to time throughout the week.  Severe weather is not expected, but be aware of lightning, sudden gusty winds, and brief downpours.

Have a safe and healthy weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris    

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss