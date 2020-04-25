Nice weekend weather; maybe one or two thunderstorms

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

48°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.

45°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.

AMARILLO, Tx (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

Today will start out chilly with lows in the upper 30’s and low 40’s around daybreak. As the day unfolds, a partly sunny sky is expected with light winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures should respond, warming back into a range of upper 60’s to mid-70’s for this afternoon.

Tomorrow will continue to warm with breezy southerly winds of 10 to 25 mph, and highs in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. Monday could top out close to 90, while Tuesday through Wednesday should hover in the low to mid-80’s.

Regarding precipitation – a slight chance of isolated northwest flow thunderstorms will be possible for today and tomorrow. Additional hit or miss storms could occur from time to time throughout the week. Severe weather is not expected, but be aware of lightning, sudden gusty winds, and brief downpours.

Have a safe and healthy weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris