From nice and warm to much cooler by Thursday

Good Tuesday afternoon,

Today will be a beautiful day to be outside at home. Under a mostly sunny sky with westerly winds of 5 to 20 mph, temperatures should warm nicely into the mid-80’s. Tomorrow afternoon will continue in the 80’s, while blustery and much cooler weather arrives on Thursday. Short sleeves will give way to coats and sweaters with highs only in the upper 40’s and low 50’s. Also, pockets of drizzle or light rain may add to the chilliness of the day.

Good Friday should see temperatures moderate into the 60’s, followed by a return to the upper 70’s and low 80’s on Saturday. Easter Sunday, however, could witness another cold front, with numbers falling back into the cool 50’s. Also, there is a low chance of hit or miss showers during the afternoon and evening.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris