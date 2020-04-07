Breaking News
Legendary Head Girls Basketball Coach Joe Lombard announces his retirement

From nice and warm to much cooler by Thursday

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

84°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
13 mph WSW
Humidity
11%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
51°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Dumas

81°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
10%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Hereford

83°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
14 mph WSW
Humidity
11%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F A few passing clouds. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Dalhart

81°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
9%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Perryton

85°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
9%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 46F. NE winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Generally clear skies. Low 46F. NE winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Pampa

87°F Clear Feels like 87°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
10%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 51F. NNE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F A few passing clouds. Low 51F. NNE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Good Tuesday afternoon,

Today will be a beautiful day to be outside at home.  Under a mostly sunny sky with westerly winds of 5 to 20 mph, temperatures should warm nicely into the mid-80’s.  Tomorrow afternoon will continue in the 80’s, while blustery and much cooler weather arrives on Thursday.  Short sleeves will give way to coats and sweaters with highs only in the upper 40’s and low 50’s.  Also, pockets of drizzle or light rain may add to the chilliness of the day.

Good Friday should see temperatures moderate into the 60’s, followed by a return to the upper 70’s and low 80’s on Saturday.  Easter Sunday, however, could witness another cold front, with numbers falling back into the cool 50’s.  Also, there is a low chance of hit or miss showers during the afternoon and evening.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss