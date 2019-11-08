Nice warming trend into the weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

A clearing sky is expected for today with southwesterly winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures should respond, moderating from the frigid 20’s this morning into the 50’s and low 60’s this afternoon. Tomorrow looks very pleasant with a beautiful blue sky, and highs warming well into the low to mid 70’s. Unfortunately however, blustery and cooler weather returns on Sunday with numbers falling back into the 50’s and low 60’s. Monday (Veterans Day), will continue to trend colder with frigid north winds, cloud cover, and highs only in the 20’s and low 30’s. Brrr! To add insult to injury, could be pockets of flurries blowing around throughout the day.

Additional frozen precipitation looks unlikely for the rest of the week with sunshine daily, and temperatures warming back into the 50’s and low 60’s from midweek through Friday.

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris