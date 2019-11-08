Nice warming trend into the weekend

Clear

Amarillo

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
15 mph WSW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
13 mph SW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
13 mph SW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

A clearing sky is expected for today with southwesterly winds of 5 to 15 mph.  Temperatures should respond, moderating from the frigid 20’s this morning into the 50’s and low 60’s this afternoon.  Tomorrow looks very pleasant with a beautiful blue sky, and highs warming well into the low to mid 70’s.  Unfortunately however, blustery and cooler weather returns on Sunday with numbers falling back into the 50’s and low 60’s.  Monday (Veterans Day), will continue to trend colder with frigid north winds, cloud cover, and highs only in the 20’s and low 30’s.  Brrr!  To add insult to injury, could be pockets of flurries blowing around throughout the day.

Additional frozen precipitation looks unlikely for the rest of the week with sunshine daily, and temperatures warming back into the 50’s and low 60’s from midweek through Friday.

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone!                                           

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

