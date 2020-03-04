Nice stretch of mild weather ahead

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

41°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

34°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
36°F A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

40°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

35°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

36°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

43°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Wednesday morning everyone, we have a nice stretch of mild weather ahead.

Showers this morning mostly stay to our South/Southeast before clearing out completely later today.

Thursday will be sunny with highs in the low 60’s.

Friday will be more of the same with some scattered stratus cloud above and breezy with winds out of the southwest with highs in the mid to upper 60’s.

Our next chance for rain is Sunday evening with showers mostly towards our East.

We kick off next week in the 70’s.

Have a great week!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss