Next cold front arrives tomorrow

Good Thursday afternoon,

After a cool start with lows in the 40’s, much warmer weather is on tap for this afternoon.  Sunshine and southwesterly winds of 5 to 20 mph, will allow temperatures to migrate upwards into a range of upper 70’s to the mid 80’s.  Amarillo will top out around 81.  Also, with some semblance of northwest flow aloft, a few thunderstorms could drift our way this evening, from the mountains of New Mexico and Southern Colorado.  Severe weather is not expected, but gusty winds, lightning, and brief downpours could be seen.  Our western and northern counties have the best chance of rain.

Tomorrow will offer a weak cold front moving through with breezy northerly winds of 15 to 25 mph, and temperatures falling back into the 60’s and low 70’s.  Also, a few showers could dot the landscape.

Saturday looks to stay mild with highs around 70, while Sunday could trade off between the 70’s and low 80’s.  Monday through Wednesday will stay unseasonably warm with the 80’s, if not a few low 90’s.  Plus, isolated thunderstorms could be seen from time to time.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

