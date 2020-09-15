Hazy, seasonal weather continues

As was stated yesterday, uneventful weather will continue for this week as high pressure aloft dominates. Daytime highs should top out in the seasonal 80’s each day, while the 50’s will be commonplace during the early morning hours. Although rain chances will stay slim to none, our daily sky could be filled with smoke from forest fires burning across the western states. Hazy conditions from the smoke will most likely keep afternoon temperatures from being as warm as they could be. So, instead of seeing the upper 80’s and low 90’s each day, temperatures might hold steady in the low to mid 80’s.

As was mentioned earlier, rain chances will stay very low for this week, while increasing just slightly by early next week. Also, any effects from Hurricane Sally, coming ashore along the Central Gulf Coast later today, should stay well east of the Panhandles.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris