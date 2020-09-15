Hazy, seasonal weather continues

Scattered Clouds

Amarillo

81°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

81°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Mostly clear. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

85°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

82°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F A clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

83°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Pampa

82°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 82°
Wind
12 mph WSW
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

As was stated yesterday, uneventful weather will continue for this week as high pressure aloft dominates.  Daytime highs should top out in the seasonal 80’s each day, while the 50’s will be commonplace during the early morning hours.  Although rain chances will stay slim to none, our daily sky could be filled with smoke from forest fires burning across the western states.  Hazy conditions from the smoke will most likely keep afternoon temperatures from being as warm as they could be.  So, instead of seeing the upper 80’s and low 90’s each day, temperatures might hold steady in the low to mid 80’s.  

As was mentioned earlier, rain chances will stay very low for this week, while increasing just slightly by early next week.  Also, any effects from Hurricane Sally, coming ashore along the Central Gulf Coast later today, should stay well east of the Panhandles. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris  

