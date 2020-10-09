Dry weather and unseasonably hot temperatures continue

Parched weather and very warm temperatures will continue through the weekend; and yes, a few record highs are still in jeopardy. Today’s weather will include sunshine, possible haze and smoke, and southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures should warm back into the low to mid 90’s this afternoon. Tomorrow and Sunday will follow suit with dry breezes, and highs in the low 90’s, while windy and much cooler conditions are expected by Sunday evening.

Speaking of Sunday night, and also Monday (Columbus Day), a very slight chance of precipitation could occur across our northern counties, as an upper-level low moves across Kansas. Unfortunately though, little to no rain is expected, and instead, the weather will just be blustery and cool. High temperatures on Monday may only reach into the 60’s and low 70’s.

Lastly, until the weather patterns change to support enhanced moisture, i.e., rain and thunderstorms, the wildfire threat will incrementally increase for our area. Please stay very cognizant about all wildfire concerns!

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris