Dry weather and unseasonably hot temperatures continue

Clear

Amarillo

92°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
10%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. ESE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. ESE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Dumas

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
10%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
51°F Mainly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Hereford

94°F Clear Feels like 94°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
7%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Dalhart

92°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
8%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Perryton

91°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
11%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Pampa

92°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
11%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
52°F Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Parched weather and very warm temperatures will continue through the weekend; and yes, a few record highs are still in jeopardy.  Today’s weather will include sunshine, possible haze and smoke, and southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph.  Temperatures should warm back into the low to mid 90’s this afternoon.  Tomorrow and Sunday will follow suit with dry breezes, and highs in the low 90’s, while windy and much cooler conditions are expected by Sunday evening. 

Speaking of Sunday night, and also Monday (Columbus Day), a very slight chance of precipitation could occur across our northern counties, as an upper-level low moves across Kansas.  Unfortunately though, little to no rain is expected, and instead, the weather will just be blustery and cool.  High temperatures on Monday may only reach into the 60’s and low 70’s.  

Lastly, until the weather patterns change to support enhanced moisture, i.e., rain and thunderstorms, the wildfire threat will incrementally increase for our area.  Please stay very cognizant about all wildfire concerns!  

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone! 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

