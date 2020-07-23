Seasonal July heat with widely scattered thunderstorms

Clear

Amarillo

88°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
14 mph ESE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
69°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

78°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Hereford

95°F Broken Clouds Feels like 95°
Wind
mph
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

84°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
17 mph SE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
67°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

92°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
70°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

95°F Clear Feels like 95°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
71°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Hello everyone,

High pressure aloft looks to keep afternoon and evening thunderstorms in the widely scattered category from today through this weekend. If you are lucky enough to have a thunderstorm near your location, be aware of sudden downburst winds, heavy rain, and lightning.  Temperature-wise, seasonal July heat will continue daily with highs ranging from the upper 80’s to the mid 90’s through Sunday. 

Monday through Wednesday might become interesting weather-wise, depending on where a tropical low travels, once it comes ashore – somewhere between the Central Gulf Coast to the Texas Coastal-bend.  If the tropical low swings up this way, our chances for rain could go up markedly early next week.  However, more times than not with this type of scenario, our area is usually left very humid but dry, with temperatures heating up to higher values during the day.  In the end, only time will tell.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

