Seasonal July heat with widely scattered thunderstorms

Hello everyone,

High pressure aloft looks to keep afternoon and evening thunderstorms in the widely scattered category from today through this weekend. If you are lucky enough to have a thunderstorm near your location, be aware of sudden downburst winds, heavy rain, and lightning. Temperature-wise, seasonal July heat will continue daily with highs ranging from the upper 80’s to the mid 90’s through Sunday.

Monday through Wednesday might become interesting weather-wise, depending on where a tropical low travels, once it comes ashore – somewhere between the Central Gulf Coast to the Texas Coastal-bend. If the tropical low swings up this way, our chances for rain could go up markedly early next week. However, more times than not with this type of scenario, our area is usually left very humid but dry, with temperatures heating up to higher values during the day. In the end, only time will tell.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris