Much cooler weather tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—
Hello everyone,
Today will start off mostly clear and calm, as last night’s showers and thunderstorms continue to push further to the east. Temperatures will start off in the 50s so you might want to start off the day with a jacket.
During the afternoon, however, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and a warm afternoon with highs topping out in the 80s, so layers will be the name of the game.
Today’s warm temperatures don’t stick around for long however as a strong cold front moves through the region overnight tonight into Thursday.
Chief Meteorologist John Harris