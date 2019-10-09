Much cooler weather tomorrow

Clear

Amarillo

85°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
24 mph SW
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Low 53F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
53°F Clear. Windy this evening. Low 53F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

83°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
24 mph SSW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear and windy. Low 47F. SW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
47°F Mostly clear and windy. Low 47F. SW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
28 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Hereford

84°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 84°
Wind
20 mph SW
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
53°F Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

85°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
24 mph SSW
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Low 46F. SW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
46°F Clear. Windy this evening. Low 46F. SW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
28 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

86°F Clear Feels like 86°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear and windy. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
50°F Mostly clear and windy. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Pampa

83°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 83°
Wind
17 mph SSW
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear and windy. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
52°F Mostly clear and windy. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

Today will start off mostly clear and calm, as last night’s showers and thunderstorms continue to push further to the east. Temperatures will start off in the 50s so you might want to start off the day with a jacket.

During the afternoon, however, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and a warm afternoon with highs topping out in the 80s, so layers will be the name of the game.

Today’s warm temperatures don’t stick around for long however as a strong cold front moves through the region overnight tonight into Thursday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

