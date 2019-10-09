Much cooler weather tomorrow

Mostly clear and windy. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Mostly clear and windy. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Clear. Windy this evening. Low 46F. SW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Mostly clear and windy. Low 47F. SW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

Today will start off mostly clear and calm, as last night’s showers and thunderstorms continue to push further to the east. Temperatures will start off in the 50s so you might want to start off the day with a jacket.

During the afternoon, however, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and a warm afternoon with highs topping out in the 80s, so layers will be the name of the game.

Today’s warm temperatures don’t stick around for long however as a strong cold front moves through the region overnight tonight into Thursday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris