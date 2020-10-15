Cold fronts today and Sunday

Forecast

Clear

Amarillo

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
36°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Partly cloudy skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Mainly clear skies. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Scattered frost possible. Low 31F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
31°F Some passing clouds. Scattered frost possible. Low 31F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
14 mph NE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

The tables have turned once again, as another cold front plows south through the region.  Blustery north winds of 15 to 30 mph, will drop temperatures back into the much cooler 50’s and low 60’s for this afternoon.  Jackets and sweaters will come in handy.  Tomorrow morning might see the freezing mark for some locations, while the afternoon hours look to be pleasant with highs in the 60’s to around 70.  The upper 70’s and 80’s could return on Saturday, followed by our third cold front of this week on Sunday.  Windy conditions will ensue, with temperatures falling down into a wide range of chilly 40’s, 50’s, and low 60’s. 

Regarding precipitation – no rain is expected through Sunday, or early next week.  By the latter part of the week, however, we may see a slight chance of wet weather.  Only time will tell, and no guarantees!   

Lastly, until substantial moisture does return, i.e., rain or even snowfall, the wildfire danger will continue to ramp up.  Please remain cognizant about all wildfire concerns! 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

