Cold fronts today and Sunday

The tables have turned once again, as another cold front plows south through the region. Blustery north winds of 15 to 30 mph, will drop temperatures back into the much cooler 50’s and low 60’s for this afternoon. Jackets and sweaters will come in handy. Tomorrow morning might see the freezing mark for some locations, while the afternoon hours look to be pleasant with highs in the 60’s to around 70. The upper 70’s and 80’s could return on Saturday, followed by our third cold front of this week on Sunday. Windy conditions will ensue, with temperatures falling down into a wide range of chilly 40’s, 50’s, and low 60’s.

Regarding precipitation – no rain is expected through Sunday, or early next week. By the latter part of the week, however, we may see a slight chance of wet weather. Only time will tell, and no guarantees!

Lastly, until substantial moisture does return, i.e., rain or even snowfall, the wildfire danger will continue to ramp up. Please remain cognizant about all wildfire concerns!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris