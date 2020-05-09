Mother’s Day Weekend Outlook

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
22 mph S
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Mainly clear. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
17 mph SSW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F Partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
18 mph SSW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F Some clouds. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Mainly clear. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
21 mph S
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

AMARILLO, Tx (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

The weather is chilly this morning with lows in the upper 30’s and low 40’s.  As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with light southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph.  Temperatures will respond, warming into the low to mid 70’s for this afternoon.  Amarillo could top out around 74.  Tomorrow (Mother’s Day), should follow suit with breezy highs in the middle 70’s.

By tomorrow night, hit or miss thundershowers look to return, increasing in coverage on Monday.  Severe weather should be held to a minimum with mainly just rain, and occasional rumbles of thunder.  Of course we are in May, so always stay tuned for additional updates.

With the expected rainfall on Monday, temperatures look to stay cool with highs only in the 50’s and low 60’s.  The 70’s will return on Tuesday, followed by hotter weather for Wednesday through Friday with highs in the 80’s and low 90’s.

Have a safe and enjoyable Mother’s Day Weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss