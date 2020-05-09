Mother’s Day Weekend Outlook

AMARILLO, Tx (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

The weather is chilly this morning with lows in the upper 30’s and low 40’s. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with light southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming into the low to mid 70’s for this afternoon. Amarillo could top out around 74. Tomorrow (Mother’s Day), should follow suit with breezy highs in the middle 70’s.

By tomorrow night, hit or miss thundershowers look to return, increasing in coverage on Monday. Severe weather should be held to a minimum with mainly just rain, and occasional rumbles of thunder. Of course we are in May, so always stay tuned for additional updates.

With the expected rainfall on Monday, temperatures look to stay cool with highs only in the 50’s and low 60’s. The 70’s will return on Tuesday, followed by hotter weather for Wednesday through Friday with highs in the 80’s and low 90’s.

Have a safe and enjoyable Mother’s Day Weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris