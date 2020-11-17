Warm and windy mid-month weather

Clear

Amarillo

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
25 mph S
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
45°F A clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
22 mph SSW
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
24 mph SSW
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
46°F A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
23 mph S
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

This afternoon should be nice with sunshine, breezy northerly winds, and temperatures moderating into the upper 60’s and low 70’s.  Tomorrow through Friday will continue this warming trend with a blend of upper 70’s and low 80’s.  The only downside will be breezy to windy southwesterly winds of 15 to 30 mph, each afternoon.  The dryness of these winds could promote wildfire threats across the area. Please stay very vigilant about wildfire concerns! 

Much cooler weather looks to move in for this upcoming weekend with temperatures falling back into the 50’s and low 60’s.  Also, as of this writing, our medium-range models suggest increasing rain chances for Saturday evening and Sunday.  At this point, the atmosphere looks to stay warm enough to keep the precipitation as rain, however, mid-November climatology would be more inclined toward a rain/snow mix.  Please stay tuned for updated forecasts. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris  

