Warm and windy mid-month weather

This afternoon should be nice with sunshine, breezy northerly winds, and temperatures moderating into the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Tomorrow through Friday will continue this warming trend with a blend of upper 70’s and low 80’s. The only downside will be breezy to windy southwesterly winds of 15 to 30 mph, each afternoon. The dryness of these winds could promote wildfire threats across the area. Please stay very vigilant about wildfire concerns!

Much cooler weather looks to move in for this upcoming weekend with temperatures falling back into the 50’s and low 60’s. Also, as of this writing, our medium-range models suggest increasing rain chances for Saturday evening and Sunday. At this point, the atmosphere looks to stay warm enough to keep the precipitation as rain, however, mid-November climatology would be more inclined toward a rain/snow mix. Please stay tuned for updated forecasts.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris