Dry weather and above normal temperatures continue

Dry weather and unseasonably warm temperatures will continue to be the norm through the rest of this week. In fact, a few record highs could be in jeopardy from time to time. In saying this, today should see sunshine and light southwesterly winds, with a blend of low to mid 90’s. Tomorrow through Saturday will follow suit with dry winds, and highs close to 90. Temperatures look to ease back into the low to mid 80’s by Sunday.

Speaking of Sunday, windy and very cool weather looks to move in late, lasting through Monday. No rain is expected during this time, or for the foreseeable future.

Lastly, until the weather patterns change to support enhanced moisture, i.e., rain and thunderstorms, the wildfire threat will creep back into the forecast for many locations. Please stay very cognizant about all wildfire concerns!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris