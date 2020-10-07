Dry weather and above normal temperatures continue

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

92°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F Mostly clear. Low around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

91°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
12 mph SW
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

92°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
10%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

93°F Clear Feels like 93°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
10%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Mainly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

94°F Clear Feels like 94°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
11%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

94°F Clear Feels like 94°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
10%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
57°F Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Dry weather and unseasonably warm temperatures will continue to be the norm through the rest of this week.  In fact, a few record highs could be in jeopardy from time to time.  In saying this, today should see sunshine and light southwesterly winds, with a blend of low to mid 90’s.  Tomorrow through Saturday will follow suit with dry winds, and highs close to 90.  Temperatures look to ease back into the low to mid 80’s by Sunday. 

Speaking of Sunday, windy and very cool weather looks to move in late, lasting through Monday.  No rain is expected during this time, or for the foreseeable future.  

Lastly, until the weather patterns change to support enhanced moisture, i.e., rain and thunderstorms, the wildfire threat will creep back into the forecast for many locations.  Please stay very cognizant about all wildfire concerns! 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

