Widely scattered thunderstorms return

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

94°F Clear Feels like 94°
Wind
21 mph S
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 65F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
65°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 65F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

95°F Clear Feels like 95°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
65°F Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

94°F Clear Feels like 94°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
22 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

99°F Clear Feels like 99°
Wind
21 mph SW
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 62F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
62°F Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 62F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
24 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

94°F Clear Feels like 94°
Wind
30 mph S
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear and windy. Low 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
67°F Mostly clear and windy. Low 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
23 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

94°F Clear Feels like 94°
Wind
26 mph S
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy...scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
68°F Windy...scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
23 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Greetings,

Another day of typical June heat is on tap with breezy south winds of 15 to 25 mph, and highs around 90.  At the same time, however, a line of thunderstorms look to develop along the New Mexico State Line this afternoon, moving east across the western ½ of the Texas Panhandle.  Amarillo might see one of these storms before they dissipate late tonight.  While rain is certainly welcome, lightning could become an ignition source for wildfires.  Also, sudden strong downburst winds and pockets of small hail could be a concern.

Tomorrow and Friday look to follow suit with breezy conditions, scattered thunderstorms, and temperatures in a range from the upper 80’s to the mid 90’s.  The chance of rain on each day will be around 20 to 30 percent.

Saturday (the summer solstice occurs at 4:43 pm), and Sunday (Father’s Day), will continue with a slight chance of storms.  Northwest flow aloft could bring thunderstorms into our area each evening from the higher terrain of Colorado and New Mexico.  We’ll keep our fingers crossed!

Lastly, until widespread rains do return, wildfire concerns will continue.  Please stay cognizant of all fire weather warnings.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss