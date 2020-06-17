Widely scattered thunderstorms return

Windy...scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.

Greetings,

Another day of typical June heat is on tap with breezy south winds of 15 to 25 mph, and highs around 90. At the same time, however, a line of thunderstorms look to develop along the New Mexico State Line this afternoon, moving east across the western ½ of the Texas Panhandle. Amarillo might see one of these storms before they dissipate late tonight. While rain is certainly welcome, lightning could become an ignition source for wildfires. Also, sudden strong downburst winds and pockets of small hail could be a concern.

Tomorrow and Friday look to follow suit with breezy conditions, scattered thunderstorms, and temperatures in a range from the upper 80’s to the mid 90’s. The chance of rain on each day will be around 20 to 30 percent.

Saturday (the summer solstice occurs at 4:43 pm), and Sunday (Father’s Day), will continue with a slight chance of storms. Northwest flow aloft could bring thunderstorms into our area each evening from the higher terrain of Colorado and New Mexico. We’ll keep our fingers crossed!

Lastly, until widespread rains do return, wildfire concerns will continue. Please stay cognizant of all fire weather warnings.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris