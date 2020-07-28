Additional showers and thunderstorms

Few Clouds

Amarillo

86°F Few Clouds Feels like 87°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Dumas

83°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 85°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Hereford

86°F Broken Clouds Feels like 88°
Wind
mph
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Dalhart

83°F Broken Clouds Feels like 85°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

77°F Overcast Feels like 78°
Wind
25 mph W
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

87°F Overcast Feels like 88°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Greetings, 

Moisture-laden air and a weak cold front will continue to set the stage for additional scattered showers and thunderstorms.  While severe weather can never be completely counted out, occasional storms may pulse strong from time to time, causing sudden downburst winds and heavy rain.  In fact, areas of flooding might become the main hazard, if thunderstorms and the attendant tropical-like downpours, stay over the same locations for too long.  Of course, always be aware of lightning. 

 Regarding temperatures, today will have highs holding steady in the very humid 80’s, while tomorrow through Sunday look to see a blend of upper 80’s to mid 90’s each day. 

The effects of the cold front will fizzle out by tomorrow afternoon, but additional thunderstorms could drift into the combine Panhandles each evening, from New Mexico and Southern Colorado. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris  

