Additional showers and thunderstorms

Greetings,

Moisture-laden air and a weak cold front will continue to set the stage for additional scattered showers and thunderstorms. While severe weather can never be completely counted out, occasional storms may pulse strong from time to time, causing sudden downburst winds and heavy rain. In fact, areas of flooding might become the main hazard, if thunderstorms and the attendant tropical-like downpours, stay over the same locations for too long. Of course, always be aware of lightning.

Regarding temperatures, today will have highs holding steady in the very humid 80’s, while tomorrow through Sunday look to see a blend of upper 80’s to mid 90’s each day.

The effects of the cold front will fizzle out by tomorrow afternoon, but additional thunderstorms could drift into the combine Panhandles each evening, from New Mexico and Southern Colorado.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris