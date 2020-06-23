Seasonal summer heat with west to northwest flow storms

Hello everyone,

This evening could see another round of thunderstorms drifting in from the mountains with our counties along the New Mexico state line being favored. And like the last two nights, heavy rain, high winds, and pockets of hail would be the main hazards. Temperatures for this afternoon look to continue with a sultry blend of 80’s and low 90’s.

Tomorrow through Saturday will continue with highs in the seasonal upper 80’s and low 90’s, while Sunday and Monday could heat up into the mid to upper 90’s. Also, evening and overnight thunderstorms may continue to roll this way from the higher terrain out west, with our western counties being favored for the best chance of rain.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris