Seasonal summer heat with west to northwest flow storms

Clear

Amarillo

85°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

83°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

87°F Clear Feels like 87°
Wind
mph
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

85°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

85°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 85°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

87°F Clear Feels like 87°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Hello everyone,

This evening could see another round of thunderstorms drifting in from the mountains with our counties along the New Mexico state line being favored.  And like the last two nights, heavy rain, high winds, and pockets of hail would be the main hazards.  Temperatures for this afternoon look to continue with a sultry blend of 80’s and low 90’s.

Tomorrow through Saturday will continue with highs in the seasonal upper 80’s and low 90’s, while Sunday and Monday could heat up into the mid to upper 90’s.  Also, evening and overnight thunderstorms may continue to roll this way from the higher terrain out west, with our western counties being favored for the best chance of rain.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

