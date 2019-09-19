More storms across the High Plains

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Thunder in the Vicinity

Amarillo

72°F Thunder in the Vicinity Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
63°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Dumas

83°F Fair Feels like 83°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
63°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
15 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Hereford

84°F Fair Feels like 84°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered Thunderstorms
62°F Scattered Thunderstorms
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Dalhart

80°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 81°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated Thunderstorms
61°F Isolated Thunderstorms
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Perryton

82°F Fair Feels like 83°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
63°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Pampa

79°F Fair Feels like 81°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Early
65°F Thunderstorms Early
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Hello friends and good Thursday morning. The atmosphere has nickle-and-dimed us on rain this week but it’s about make up for it. Monsoonal moisture is continuing to move over the Panhandles this morning, allowing for more cloud cover. Clouds will stay overhead as the day progresses and then thunderstorms will develop after 3 pm, coming in from eastern New Mexico. We’ll reach the upper 80s and low 90s for highs with south and southeast winds. A few storms will be capable of hail and gusty downburst winds, in addition to frequent lightning, so have a secondary plan for any outdoor activities this evening.

That will be good advice for Friday and Saturday afternoons as well, as we can look for daily thunderstorms, some of which will continue into the next morning. Temperatures will only reach the 80s going into the weekend.

Dry weather takes over for Sunday before more storms hit late on Monday.

Have a great day and stay alert for storms.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss