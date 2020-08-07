Summertime heat, and hit or miss nightly thunderstorms

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

85°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
25 mph SSW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

85°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
26 mph SW
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
69°F Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

83°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
mph
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
70°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
21 mph SW
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

87°F Clear Feels like 87°
Wind
22 mph SSW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
21 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

90°F Clear Feels like 90°
Wind
26 mph SW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Greetings, 

The center of our summertime ridge will continue its journey, drifting south of the region today, giving our area another chance of evening and overnight thunderstorms.  The activity looks to develop in Eastern New Mexico this afternoon, and then arc across the Panhandles this evening.  Any storm that develops could pulse strong to marginally severe with sudden downburst winds, increased lightning, heavy rain, and pockets of small hail.  The thunderstorms will wane with time, dissipating around sunrise in our far eastern counties. 

This same scenario could play out nightly through the weekend, and early next week, with showers and storms traveling in a curving trajectory from west to east, across the combined Panhandles.  

Regarding temperatures – the aforementioned ‘summertime ridge of hot air’ will still be our dominate weather feature.  As a result, daytime highs look to trade off between the 90’s and a few 100’s from this afternoon through Monday. 

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone! 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss