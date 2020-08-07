Summertime heat, and hit or miss nightly thunderstorms

Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Greetings,

The center of our summertime ridge will continue its journey, drifting south of the region today, giving our area another chance of evening and overnight thunderstorms. The activity looks to develop in Eastern New Mexico this afternoon, and then arc across the Panhandles this evening. Any storm that develops could pulse strong to marginally severe with sudden downburst winds, increased lightning, heavy rain, and pockets of small hail. The thunderstorms will wane with time, dissipating around sunrise in our far eastern counties.

This same scenario could play out nightly through the weekend, and early next week, with showers and storms traveling in a curving trajectory from west to east, across the combined Panhandles.

Regarding temperatures – the aforementioned ‘summertime ridge of hot air’ will still be our dominate weather feature. As a result, daytime highs look to trade off between the 90’s and a few 100’s from this afternoon through Monday.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris