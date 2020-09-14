Seasonal September weather

Clear

Amarillo

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Dumas

76°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 76°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Hereford

80°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
15 mph ESE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

77°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Mostly clear. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

76°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Mainly clear. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

77°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Hi everyone, 

Uneventful weather is expected for this week as high pressure aloft dominates.  Daytime highs should top out in the seasonal 80’s each day, while the 50’s will be commonplace during the early morning hours.  Although rain chances will stay slim to none, our daily sky could be filled with smoke from forest fires burning across the western states.  Hazy conditions from the smoke will most likely keep afternoon temperatures from being as warm as they could be.  So, instead of seeing the upper 80’s and low 90’s each day, temperatures might hold steady in the low to mid 80’s. 

As was mentioned earlier, rain chances will stay very low for this week, while increasing just slightly by early next week.  Also, any effects from Tropical Storm (Hurricane) Sally, coming ashore along the Central Gulf Coast late tomorrow night , should stay well east of the Panhandles. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

