Summertime heat and isolated storms

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

96°F Clear Feels like 97°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F A clear sky. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

91°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

100°F Clear Feels like 100°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Generally clear skies. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

94°F Clear Feels like 94°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

93°F Clear Feels like 93°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

98°F Clear Feels like 98°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 68F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F Mainly clear. Low 68F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Greetings, 

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, use sunscreen, and try to stay in an air-conditioned building during the hottest hours of the day.  Of course, all commonsense suggestions with the expected triple-digit heat for a second day in a row.  This afternoon’s temperatures could range from 98 to 110!  Amarillo looks to top out around 105, which would eclipse the old record of 102 from 1969.  Tomorrow will continue to bake with highs ranging from 98 to 107.  Finally on Saturday and Sunday, this summertime heat will ease off a little, with temperatures falling back into the 90’s.  But we don’t stop there, the upper 80’s and low 90’s could become commonplace for Monday through Wednesday. 

Regarding precipitation chances – a stray storm or two might occur this afternoon, while tomorrow may see a few more thunderstorms during the evening hours.  Rain chances look to continue in the 20% to 30% range over the weekend, and early next week. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss