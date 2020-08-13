Summertime heat and isolated storms

Greetings,

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, use sunscreen, and try to stay in an air-conditioned building during the hottest hours of the day. Of course, all commonsense suggestions with the expected triple-digit heat for a second day in a row. This afternoon’s temperatures could range from 98 to 110! Amarillo looks to top out around 105, which would eclipse the old record of 102 from 1969. Tomorrow will continue to bake with highs ranging from 98 to 107. Finally on Saturday and Sunday, this summertime heat will ease off a little, with temperatures falling back into the 90’s. But we don’t stop there, the upper 80’s and low 90’s could become commonplace for Monday through Wednesday.

Regarding precipitation chances – a stray storm or two might occur this afternoon, while tomorrow may see a few more thunderstorms during the evening hours. Rain chances look to continue in the 20% to 30% range over the weekend, and early next week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris