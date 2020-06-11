Turning up the heat along with a few storms

Greetings,

Breezy and hot weather returns for this afternoon with southwesterly winds of 15 to 25 mph, and highs back in the low to mid 90’s.  At the same time, however, a couple of our high resolution models suggest, that a few thunderstorms might develop along a trough later today.  If the storms fire, they could produce sudden downburst winds, lightning, and brief heavy rain.  But again, these thunderstorms will be few and far between.

Tomorrow and this weekend also bring the slim chance of one or two storms during the PM hours, otherwise, the weather will continue breezy and hot, with highs in the 90’s.  This same story looks to repeat day after day for the upcoming week with the breezy hot 90’s, and just minor chances of rain.

Lastly, fire weather dangers continue to be part of the conversation.  Until widespread rains return, wildfire concerns will continue.  Please stay cognizant of all fire weather warnings.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

