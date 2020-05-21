Weather Blog: Stormy weather continues into the Memorial Holiday Weekend

Good Thursday afternoon,
Much warmer weather returns for the next few days with highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Sunday looks to cool back into the 70’s and low 80’s, while Monday (Memorial Day) may see temperatures continuing in the 70’s.
Regarding precipitation – another round of widely separated thunderstorms will be possible today, targeting mainly our central and eastern counties. Some severe weather can be expected, with pockets of hail, high winds, and heavy rain. The tornado threat will continue very low, but not completely absent. As always, stay weather aware, and seek substantial shelter, if a storm is near your location.
Shortrange models are not in complete agreement, but tomorrow may see a break in the action, while Saturday could witness a few thunderstorms across our far eastern counties. Sunday and Memorial Day may return to showers and storms area wide.
In the end, please stay tuned to updated forecasts, as we travel into the Memorial Holiday Weekend.
For live weather updates, please see below:
- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Seward County In Southwestern Kansas, Eastern Stevens County In Southwestern Kansas