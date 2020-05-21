Weather Blog: Stormy weather continues into the Memorial Holiday Weekend

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph.

Windy early...variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. SE winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph.

Mostly clear and windy. Low 52F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Generally clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. SSE winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph.

Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.

Good Thursday afternoon,

Much warmer weather returns for the next few days with highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Sunday looks to cool back into the 70’s and low 80’s, while Monday (Memorial Day) may see temperatures continuing in the 70’s.

Regarding precipitation – another round of widely separated thunderstorms will be possible today, targeting mainly our central and eastern counties. Some severe weather can be expected, with pockets of hail, high winds, and heavy rain. The tornado threat will continue very low, but not completely absent. As always, stay weather aware, and seek substantial shelter, if a storm is near your location.

Shortrange models are not in complete agreement, but tomorrow may see a break in the action, while Saturday could witness a few thunderstorms across our far eastern counties. Sunday and Memorial Day may return to showers and storms area wide.

In the end, please stay tuned to updated forecasts, as we travel into the Memorial Holiday Weekend.

