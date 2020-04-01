Windy and warmer weather as we start April

Welcome to April!

Today will start out cool with morning lows in the 40’s and low 50’s. As the day unfolds, a mostly cloudy sky is expected with increasing southwesterly winds of 15 to 30 mph. Temperatures should respond, warming into the upper 70’s and low 80’s this afternoon. Tomorrow will follow suit with breezy conditions and highs around 80. The big negative about today and tomorrow will be the dry winds. A wildfire threat looks likely across our western counties. Please stay cognizant about wildfire concerns.

A cold front will plow through on Friday, dropping temperatures into the cooler 50’s and low 60’s. As the airmass saturates behind the front, a few rain showers could occur on Friday morning.

Saturday will see temperatures moderate into the 60’s, while Sunday looks to warm back into the 70’s. The low 80’s should return by Monday. Additional showers and a few thunderstorms might skirt across our southern counties on Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris