Windy and warmer weather as we start April

Forecast

Clear

Amarillo

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
20 mph SSW
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
52°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
19 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

80°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
15 mph WSW
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
16 mph SW
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
45°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
17 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
24 mph S
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 48F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 48F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
25 mph SSE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy. Low 52F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy and windy. Low 52F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
23 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Welcome to April!

Today will start out cool with morning lows in the 40’s and low 50’s.  As the day unfolds, a mostly cloudy sky is expected with increasing southwesterly winds of 15 to 30 mph.  Temperatures should respond, warming into the upper 70’s and low 80’s this afternoon.  Tomorrow will follow suit with breezy conditions and highs around 80.  The big negative about today and tomorrow will be the dry winds.  A wildfire threat looks likely across our western counties.  Please stay cognizant about wildfire concerns.

A cold front will plow through on Friday, dropping temperatures into the cooler 50’s and low 60’s.  As the airmass saturates behind the front, a few rain showers could occur on Friday morning.

Saturday will see temperatures moderate into the 60’s, while Sunday looks to warm back into the 70’s.  The low 80’s should return by Monday.  Additional showers and a few thunderstorms might skirt across our southern counties on Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

