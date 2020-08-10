Hit or miss storms, and triple digit heat

Hello everyone,

High pressure aloft will continue to dominate our weather this week, allowing for the 90’s and 100 degree heat. At the same time, however, afternoon and nightly thunderstorms will also play a role…at least through midweek. The storms that develop later today could pulse strong to marginally severe with increased lightning, sudden downburst winds, heavy rain, and pockets of hail. The same can be said for tomorrow and Wednesday with hit or miss strong to marginally severe thunderstorms. Of course, always stay weather aware, if a storm is near your location.

Temperature-wise, as was stated earlier, today will see a blend of upper 90’s and low 100’s. Amarillo looks to top out around the century mark. Tomorrow could be slightly less hot with mainly mid 90’s, while Wednesday through Friday might see highs ranging from 97 to 105. The upper 80’s and low 90’s look to return by this upcoming weekend, along with a 20% to 30% chance of rain.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris