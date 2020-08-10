Hit or miss storms, and triple digit heat

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

99°F Clear Feels like 99°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
66°F Mostly clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
22 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

84°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
25 mph NNW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

99°F Clear Feels like 99°
Wind
mph
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
68°F Mainly clear. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
18 mph NE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few showers early, then clear overnight. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
61°F A few showers early, then clear overnight. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

94°F Clear Feels like 94°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low 63F. SSE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
63°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low 63F. SSE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
18 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

100°F Clear Feels like 100°
Wind
23 mph S
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
67°F Isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Hello everyone, 

High pressure aloft will continue to dominate our weather this week, allowing for the 90’s and 100 degree heat.  At the same time, however, afternoon and nightly thunderstorms will also play a role…at least through midweek.  The storms that develop later today could pulse strong to marginally severe with increased lightning, sudden downburst winds, heavy rain, and pockets of hail.  The same can be said for tomorrow and Wednesday with hit or miss strong to marginally severe thunderstorms.  Of course, always stay weather aware, if a storm is near your location.  

Temperature-wise, as was stated earlier, today will see a blend of upper 90’s and low 100’s.  Amarillo looks to top out around the century mark.  Tomorrow could be slightly less hot with mainly mid 90’s, while Wednesday through Friday might see highs ranging from 97 to 105.  The upper 80’s and low 90’s look to return by this upcoming weekend, along with a 20% to 30% chance of rain. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss